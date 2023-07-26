The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Mets.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .254.

Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 53.5% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.5% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 19.7% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 23 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .242 AVG .264 .283 OBP .342 .364 SLG .377 7 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 14 13/4 K/BB 24/13 5 SB 4

