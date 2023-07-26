Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jose Quintana and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Mets.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .254.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 53.5% of his 71 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 19.7% of his games this year, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 23 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|33
|.242
|AVG
|.264
|.283
|OBP
|.342
|.364
|SLG
|.377
|7
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|14
|13/4
|K/BB
|24/13
|5
|SB
|4
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets will look to Quintana (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
