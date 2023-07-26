Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Kyle Higashioka (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .220 with eight doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- In 26 of 53 games this year (49.1%) Higashioka has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (13.2%).
- He has homered in five games this year (9.4%), homering in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has an RBI in 21 of 53 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this year (24.5%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.234
|AVG
|.207
|.274
|OBP
|.241
|.494
|SLG
|.244
|10
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|11
|25/5
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana (0-1) takes the mound for the Mets to make his second start of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
