Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Mets - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Oswald Peraza (on the back of going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is hitting .163 with a double and eight walks.
- Peraza has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 17 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Peraza has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this year.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.160
|AVG
|.167
|.300
|OBP
|.355
|.160
|SLG
|.208
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|5/3
|K/BB
|10/5
|1
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (129 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets will look to Quintana (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
