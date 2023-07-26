Yankees vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 26
Wednesday's contest features the New York Yankees (53-48) and the New York Mets (47-53) clashing at Yankee Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on July 26.
The probable pitchers are Carlos Rodon (0-3) for the Yankees and Jose Quintana (0-1) for the Mets.
Yankees vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, Mets 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
- The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Yankees failed to cover.
- This season, the Yankees have won 37 out of the 62 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.
- The Yankees have a record of 22-7, a 75.9% win rate, when they're favored by -155 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 60.8% chance to win.
- The Yankees have scored 443 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 19
|@ Angels
|L 7-3
|Carlos Rodón vs Chase Silseth
|July 21
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Clarke Schmidt vs Alec Marsh
|July 22
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Brady Singer
|July 23
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Luis Severino vs Jordan Lyles
|July 25
|Mets
|L 9-3
|Domingo Germán vs Justin Verlander
|July 26
|Mets
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs José Quintana
|July 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Grayson Rodriguez
|July 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Tyler Wells
|July 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Luis Severino vs Dean Kremer
|July 31
|Rays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Glasnow
|August 1
|Rays
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Zach Eflin
