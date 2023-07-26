Jose Quintana gets the nod on the mound for the New York Mets looking to slow down Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Mets are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Yankees (-155).

Yankees vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -155 +125 - - - - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Yankees did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won 59.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (37-25).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 22-7 (75.9%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Yankees a 60.8% chance to win.

The Yankees have combined with their opponents to go over the total 45 times this season for a 45-50-5 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have covered 50% of their games this season, going 6-6-0 against the spread.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-24 22-24 26-12 27-36 43-40 10-8

