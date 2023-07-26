How to Watch the Yankees vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will attempt to knock off Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets when the teams meet on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Mets Player Props
|Yankees vs Mets Pitching Matchup
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 141 total home runs.
- The Yankees are 17th in MLB, slugging .405.
- The Yankees' .230 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.
- The Yankees are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (443 total).
- The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with a .301 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the majors.
- The Yankees have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 8 WHIP in the majors (1.255).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Carlos Rodon makes the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.36 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing six earned runs while surrendering four hits.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/19/2023
|Angels
|L 7-3
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Chase Silseth
|7/21/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Alec Marsh
|7/22/2023
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Brady Singer
|7/23/2023
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jordan Lyles
|7/25/2023
|Mets
|L 9-3
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Justin Verlander
|7/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|José Quintana
|7/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Tyler Wells
|7/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Eflin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.