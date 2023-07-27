Two of the league's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 22.6 points per game) and Rhyne Howard (10th, 18.6) -- take the court when the New York Liberty (17-5) host the Atlanta Dream (13-10) on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, YES, and BSSE.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Liberty vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Prime Video, YES, and BSSE

Liberty vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 84 Dream 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: New York (-5.8)

New York (-5.8) Computer Predicted Total: 161.2

Liberty vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

New York has eight wins in 21 games against the spread this season.

There have been 13 New York's games (out of 21) that went over the total this season.

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty have been carried by their offense, as they rank second-best in the WNBA by posting 88.7 points per game. They rank fifth in the league in points allowed (82.4 per contest).

New York ranks second-best in the WNBA by grabbing 37.7 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks fourth in the league (34 allowed per contest).

It's been a tough stretch for the Liberty in terms of turnovers, as they are accumulating 14.4 turnovers per game (third-worst in WNBA) and forcing 12.2 turnovers per contest (worst).

The Liberty have been thriving when it comes to three-point shooting this season, ranking best in the WNBA in three-pointers per game (10.9) and best in three-point percentage (38.3%).

The Liberty are ceding 7.7 treys per game (ninth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing a 36% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, New York has taken 59.1% two-pointers (accounting for 65.7% of the team's buckets) and 40.9% three-pointers (34.3%).

