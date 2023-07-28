England will face Denmark, in the second round of group-stage matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, on July 28 at 4:30 AM ET in Sydney, Australia.

This game will be airing on Fox Sports 1.

How to Watch England vs. Denmark

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 4:30 AM ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Sydney, Australia

Venue: Sydney Football Stadium

England Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Haiti July 22 W 1-0 Home Denmark July 28 - Home China August 1 - Away

England's Recent Performance

England's previous game was a 1-0 victory against Haiti, taking 19 shots and outshooting by 13.

Georgia Stanway notched her side's goal to lead the way versus .

Through one Women's World Cup game for England, Stanway has scored one goal.

England's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Mary Earps #1

Lucy Bronze #2

Niamh Charles #3

Keira Walsh #4

Alex Greenwood #5

Millie Bright #6

Lauren James #7

Georgia Stanway #8

Rachel Daly #9

Ella Toone #10

Lauren Hemp #11

Jordan Nobbs #12

Hannah Hampton #13

Lotte Wubben-Moy #14

Esme Morgan #15

Jessica Carter #16

Laura Coombs #17

Chloe Kelly #18

Bethany England #19

Katie Zelem #20

Ellie Roebuck #21

Katie Robinson #22

Alessia Russo #23

Denmark Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away China July 22 W 1-0 Home England July 28 - Away Haiti August 1 - Away

Denmark's Recent Performance

In its last match on July 22, Denmark secured a 1-0 victory against China, while outshooting China 11 to eight.

Amalie Vangsgaard scored her team's only goal in the game.

Pernille Harder has has not scored, but does have one assist for Denmark in Women's World Cup (one game).

Vangsgaard has one goal for Denmark in Women's World Cup.

Denmark's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster