DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .290 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .231 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 33 walks.
- In 65.5% of his 87 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.2% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- LeMahieu has had an RBI in 22 games this year (25.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.9%).
- In 34.5% of his games this year (30 of 87), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.6%) he has scored more than once.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.252
|AVG
|.209
|.339
|OBP
|.272
|.434
|SLG
|.307
|16
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|9
|40/19
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.91 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.91, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .295 against him.
