Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harrison Bader -- with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Grayson Rodriguez on the mound, on July 28 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Mets.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .259.
- Bader will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 over the course of his last games.
- In 65.4% of his 52 games this season, Bader has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in seven games this year (13.5%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.6% of his games this season, Bader has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (21.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in four games.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|21
|.259
|AVG
|.260
|.296
|OBP
|.280
|.435
|SLG
|.429
|10
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|14
|19/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|6
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 117 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his 13th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.91 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 6.91 ERA and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.
