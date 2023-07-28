On Friday, July 28, 2023 at Barclays Center, the New York Liberty (18-5) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (11-13). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Lynx matchup.

Liberty vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Brooklyn, New York
  • Arena: Barclays Center

Liberty vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Liberty Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
DraftKings Liberty (-14.5) 169 -1250 +800
BetMGM Liberty (-14.5) 168.5 -2000 +900
PointsBet Liberty (-14.5) 168.5 -1199 +650
Tipico Liberty (-14.5) 168.5 -1400 +700

Liberty vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Liberty have covered nine times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Lynx have covered 11 times in 24 chances against the spread this year.
  • New York has not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
  • Minnesota has not covered the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
  • In the Liberty's 22 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
  • A total of 12 Lynx games this season have hit the over.

