Friday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (62-40) squaring off against the New York Yankees (54-48) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 victory for the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (9-2) for the Yankees and Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) for the Orioles.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
  • How to Watch on TV: MASN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

  • The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
  • The Yankees did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 38, or 60.3%, of those games.
  • This season New York has won 34 of its 54 games, or 63%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
  • New York ranks 21st in the majors with 446 total runs scored this season.
  • The Yankees' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 21 Royals W 5-4 Clarke Schmidt vs Alec Marsh
July 22 Royals W 5-2 Gerrit Cole vs Brady Singer
July 23 Royals W 8-5 Luis Severino vs Jordan Lyles
July 25 Mets L 9-3 Domingo Germán vs Justin Verlander
July 26 Mets W 3-1 Carlos Rodón vs José Quintana
July 28 @ Orioles - Gerrit Cole vs Grayson Rodriguez
July 29 @ Orioles - Clarke Schmidt vs Tyler Wells
July 30 @ Orioles - Luis Severino vs Dean Kremer
July 31 Rays - Domingo Germán vs Tyler Glasnow
August 1 Rays - Carlos Rodón vs Zach Eflin
August 2 Rays - Clarke Schmidt vs Shane McClanahan

