Friday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (62-40) squaring off against the New York Yankees (54-48) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 victory for the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (9-2) for the Yankees and Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) for the Orioles.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Yankees did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 38, or 60.3%, of those games.

This season New York has won 34 of its 54 games, or 63%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 21st in the majors with 446 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule