The New York Yankees will send a hot-hitting Gleyber Torres to the plate against the Baltimore Orioles and Gunnar Henderson, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams meet on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Yankees as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Orioles +100 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -120 +100 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Yankees did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees are 38-25 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60.3% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, New York has a 35-21 record (winning 62.5% of its games).

The Yankees have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New York has played in 101 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times (45-51-5).

The Yankees have a 6-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-24 22-24 26-12 28-36 43-40 11-8

