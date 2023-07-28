Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will play Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are seventh-best in baseball with 141 total home runs.

New York ranks 18th in MLB, slugging .404.

The Yankees have the third-worst batting average in the league (.230).

New York ranks 21st in runs scored with 446 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees' .302 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.

The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in baseball.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.

New York has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in the majors (1.250).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole (9-2) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 2.78 ERA in 129 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Cole is trying to claim his fifth quality start in a row in this game.

Cole will look to extend a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 21 appearances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Royals W 5-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Alec Marsh 7/22/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Gerrit Cole Brady Singer 7/23/2023 Royals W 8-5 Home Luis Severino Jordan Lyles 7/25/2023 Mets L 9-3 Home Domingo Germán Justin Verlander 7/26/2023 Mets W 3-1 Home Carlos Rodón José Quintana 7/28/2023 Orioles - Away Gerrit Cole Grayson Rodriguez 7/29/2023 Orioles - Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles - Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Shane McClanahan

