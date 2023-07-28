How to Watch the Yankees vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 28
Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will play Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are seventh-best in baseball with 141 total home runs.
- New York ranks 18th in MLB, slugging .404.
- The Yankees have the third-worst batting average in the league (.230).
- New York ranks 21st in runs scored with 446 (4.4 per game).
- The Yankees' .302 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-fewest mark in baseball.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- New York has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in the majors (1.250).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole (9-2) is aiming for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 2.78 ERA in 129 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Cole is trying to claim his fifth quality start in a row in this game.
- Cole will look to extend a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 21 appearances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/21/2023
|Royals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Alec Marsh
|7/22/2023
|Royals
|W 5-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Brady Singer
|7/23/2023
|Royals
|W 8-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Jordan Lyles
|7/25/2023
|Mets
|L 9-3
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Justin Verlander
|7/26/2023
|Mets
|W 3-1
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|José Quintana
|7/28/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Wells
|7/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/31/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Eflin
|8/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Shane McClanahan
