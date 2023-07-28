Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (54-48) will match up against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (62-40) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday, July 28. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +105. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (9-2, 2.78 ERA) vs Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (2-2, 6.91 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Orioles game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-125) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Anthony Rizzo hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 38, or 60.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Yankees have a 34-20 record (winning 63% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Yankees went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Orioles have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (55.1%) in those contests.

The Orioles have a mark of 19-16 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+175) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +2800 10th 4th Win AL East +3500 - 4th

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.