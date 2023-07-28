Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Adley Rutschman and others in the New York Yankees-Baltimore Orioles matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Cole Stats

The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (9-2) will make his 22nd start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Cole has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.78), 12th in WHIP (1.082), and 15th in K/9 (10.0).

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Royals Jul. 22 6.1 5 2 2 10 1 at Rockies Jul. 16 6.0 2 1 1 11 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 7.1 5 3 3 5 1 at Cardinals Jul. 2 6.0 6 2 2 5 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 4.2 9 3 3 7 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torres Stats

Torres has 100 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.330/.435 so far this season.

Torres hopes to build on a 15-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .317 with a triple, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Royals Jul. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 87 hits with 14 doubles, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 41 RBI.

He's slashing .246/.331/.388 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jul. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jul. 23 4-for-4 3 1 2 8 vs. Royals Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has recorded 99 hits with 17 doubles, 14 home runs and 60 walks. He has driven in 46 runs.

He's slashed .268/.369/.428 so far this season.

Rutschman will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies Jul. 26 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 at Rays Jul. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 at Rays Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has collected 96 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 55 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .256/.329/.467 slash line so far this year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Jul. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jul. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Rays Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.