On Saturday, July 29 in Brisbane, Australia at 6:00 AM ET, France faces Brazil in the second group-stage match of the 2023 Women's World Cup for both teams.

France's matchup versus Brazil will be available on FOX US.

Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Fubo! Sign up for a free trial and start watching live sports without cable today!

How to Watch France vs. Brazil

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 AM ET

6:00 AM ET TV Channel: FOX US

FOX US Location: Brisbane, Australia

Brisbane, Australia Venue: Suncorp Stadium

Sign up for a Fubo free trial now to watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and more live sports!

France Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Jamaica July 23 D 0-0 Home Brazil July 29 - Home Panama August 2 - Away

France's Recent Performance

France finished level in its last outing, 0-0, versus Jamaica on July 23. France fell short despite outshooting their opponents 12 to six.

France failed to score, with Kadidiatou Diani leading the way with four shots, in the match.

Get your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

France's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Solene Durand #1

Maelle Lakrar #2

Wendie Renard #3

Laurina Fazer #4

Elisa De Almeida #5

Sandie Toletti #6

Sakina Karchaoui #7

Grace Geyoro #8

Eugenie Le Sommer #9

Amel Majri #10

Kadidiatou Diani #11

Clara Mateo #12

Selma Bacha #13

Aissatou Tounkara #14

Kenza Dali #15

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin #16

Lea Le Garrec #17

Viviane Asseyi #18

Naomie Feller #19

Estelle Cascarino #20

Constance Picaud #21

Eve Perisset #22

Vicki Becho #23

Brazil Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Panama July 24 W 4-0 Home France July 29 - Away Jamaica August 2 - Away

Brazil's Recent Performance

In its most recent match on July 24, Brazil earned a 4-0 victory over Panama. Brazil outshot Panama 30 to seven.

Ary Borges scored a team-highthree goals for Brazil on four shots.

Borges has three goals and one assist so far for Brazil in Women's World Cup (one match).

Geyse has not scored, but does have one assist for Brazil in Women's World Cup.

Beatriz has recorded one goal for Brazil so far in Women's World Cup.

Brazil's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster