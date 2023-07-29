Sweden vs. Italy: Women’s World Cup Group G Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 29
In the second round of Group G games at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Sweden (coming off a 2-1 win over South Africa) meets Italy (off a 1-0 win versus Argentina) at 3:30 AM ET on Saturday, July 29.
Bookmakers have given Sweden odds of -117 to win this match, and Italy is at +363 (with the draw at +226). Bookmakers have set 2.5 goals as the over/under for this match.
Sweden vs. Italy Game Info
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 3:30 AM ET
- Location: Wellington, New Zealand
- Venue: Westpac Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- Sweden Moneyline: -117
- Italy Moneyline: +363
Sweden vs. Italy World Cup Betting Insights
- The teams combine to score three goals per game, 0.5 more than this match's over/under.
- Combined, these teams give up one goal per game, 1.5 fewer than this match's over/under.
- Sweden has been listed as a moneyline favorite only one other time so far this tournament, and won.
- Sweden has played as a moneyline favorite of -117 or shorter in just one game this tournament, which they won.
- This is the first time Italy is an underdog this tournament.
- Italy has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +363.
Sweden World Cup Stats
Italy World Cup Stats
- In one Women's World Cup match for Italy, Cristiana Girelli has netted one goal (eighth in Women's World Cup play).
- Lisa Boattin has not scored a goal but has compiled one assist for Italy in Women's World Cup.
Sweden vs. Italy Recent Performance
- So far this year, Sweden is 2-2-1 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of +3. In 2022, it went 7-2-2 in such matches (+10 goal differential).
- Sweden met South Africa in its last match and earned a win 2-1. The victorious Sweden side took 16 shots, outshooting by six.
- Sweden was led by Ilestedt and Rolfo, who scored their side's two goals against .
- So far this year, Italy is 3-1-1 against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup teams, with a goal differential of +2. In 2022, it went 2-1-3 in such matches (-3 goal differential).
- On July 24 in its most recent outing, Italy secured a 1-0 victory over Argentina, while registering six more shots than Argentina.
- Girelli recorded the only goal for Italy (on one shot) in the match.
Sweden Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Zecira Musovic
|27
|1
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Jonna Andersson
|30
|2
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Linda Sembrant
|36
|3
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Stina Lennartsson
|26
|4
|-
|Anna Sandberg
|20
|5
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Magdalena Eriksson
|29
|6
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Madelen Janogy
|27
|7
|Hammarby IF (Sweden)
|Lina Hurtig
|27
|8
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Kosovare Asllani
|33
|9
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Sofia Jakobsson
|33
|10
|San Diego Wave FC (United States)
|Stina Blackstenius
|27
|11
|Arsenal WFC (England)
|Jennifer Falk
|30
|12
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
|Amanda Ilestedt
|30
|13
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|Nathalie Bjorn
|26
|14
|Everton FC (England)
|Rebecka Blomqvist
|26
|15
|VfL Wolfsburg (Germany)
|Filippa Angeldal
|26
|16
|Manchester City WFC (England)
|Caroline Seger
|38
|17
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Fridolina Rolfo
|29
|18
|FC Barcelona (Spain)
|Johanna Kaneryd
|26
|19
|Chelsea FC (England)
|Hanna Bennison
|20
|20
|Everton FC (England)
|Tove Enblom
|28
|21
|KIF Orebro DFF (Sweden)
|Olivia Schough
|32
|22
|FC Rosengaard (Sweden)
|Elin Rubensson
|30
|23
|BK Hacken FF (Sweden)
Italy Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Laura Giuliani
|30
|1
|AC Milan (Italy)
|Emma Severini
|20
|2
|-
|Benedetta Orsi
|23
|3
|-
|Lucia Di Guglielmo
|26
|4
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Elena Linari
|29
|5
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Manuela Giugliano
|25
|6
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Sofia Cantore
|23
|7
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Barbara Bonansea
|32
|8
|-
|Valentina Giacinti
|29
|9
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Cristiana Girelli
|33
|10
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Benedetta Glionna
|24
|11
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Rachele Baldi
|28
|12
|-
|Elisa Bartoli
|32
|13
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Chiara Beccari
|18
|14
|-
|Annamaria Serturini
|25
|15
|-
|Giulia Dragoni
|16
|16
|-
|Lisa Boattin
|26
|17
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Arianna Caruso
|23
|18
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Martina Lenzini
|25
|19
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Giada Greggi
|23
|20
|AS Roma (Italy)
|Valentina Cernoia
|32
|21
|Juventus Turin (Italy)
|Francesca Durante
|26
|22
|Inter Milano (Italy)
|Cecilia Salvai
|29
|23
|-
