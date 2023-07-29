On Saturday, Anthony Rizzo (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo has 88 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .330.

Rizzo has reached base via a hit in 62 games this season (of 95 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has homered in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.5% of his games this season, Rizzo has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 41 .290 AVG .191 .362 OBP .291 .470 SLG .280 18 XBH 8 9 HR 3 26 RBI 15 43/19 K/BB 47/15 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings