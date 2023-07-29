Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Saturday, Billy McKinney (.433 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is hitting .233 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 33 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (15.2%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinney has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 12 of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.296
|AVG
|.139
|.377
|OBP
|.225
|.648
|SLG
|.167
|8
|XBH
|1
|5
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|1
|11/7
|K/BB
|14/3
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wells (7-5 with a 3.65 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 20th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering one hit.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.65), first in WHIP (.991), and 29th in K/9 (8.9) among qualifying pitchers.
