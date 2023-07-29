The New York Yankees and Giancarlo Stanton (.282 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .196 with seven doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks.

Stanton has picked up a hit in 54.7% of his 53 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.0% of those games.

In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (22.6%, and 6% of his trips to the plate).

Stanton has driven in a run in 20 games this year (37.7%), including nine games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 19 of 53 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 24 .188 AVG .204 .265 OBP .282 .386 SLG .484 8 XBH 12 6 HR 7 16 RBI 18 27/10 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings