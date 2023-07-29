The 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in Évian-les-Bains, France at Evian Resort Golf Club from July 27-30 will feature Hye-jin Choi in the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 6,527-yard course, with a purse of $6,500,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Choi at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Hye-jin Choi Insights

Choi has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Choi has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Choi has finished in the top 20 three times in her past five events, and as high as the top 10 in one.

In her past five events, Choi has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Choi has made the cut in 16 tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 22 -6 277 0 23 2 3 $1M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while Evian Resort Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,527 yards.

Golfers at Evian Resort Golf Club have averaged a score of -6 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Choi has played in the past year (6,570 yards) is 43 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,527).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Choi's Last Time Out

Choi finished in the 53rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

She finished in the 79th percentile on par 4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, averaging 3.95 strokes on those 44 holes.

Choi was better than 66% of the competitors at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Choi shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Choi had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.6).

Choi recorded more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 5.4 on the 44 par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

At that most recent competition, Choi's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.8).

Choi finished the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Choi underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards
Choi Odds to Win: +3500

