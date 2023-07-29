On Saturday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Mets.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is batting .256 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.

In 39 of 72 games this year (54.2%) Kiner-Falefa has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.3%).

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.9%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).

In 15 games this season (20.8%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 of 72 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 33 .248 AVG .264 .291 OBP .342 .366 SLG .377 7 XBH 6 2 HR 3 11 RBI 14 13/5 K/BB 24/13 5 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings