Kyle Higashioka, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .216 with eight doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Higashioka has picked up a hit in 26 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in 9.3% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 21 games this year (38.9%), Higashioka has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.4%) he had two or more.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (24.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .225 AVG .207 .264 OBP .241 .475 SLG .244 10 XBH 3 5 HR 0 14 RBI 11 27/5 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings