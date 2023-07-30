Anthony Rizzo -- with an on-base percentage of .227 in his past 10 games, 106 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on July 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with an OBP of .333 this season while batting .247 with 35 walks and 45 runs scored.

In 65.6% of his 96 games this season, Rizzo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (10.4%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In 29.2% of his games this season, Rizzo has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 36 of 96 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 42 .290 AVG .194 .362 OBP .299 .470 SLG .281 18 XBH 8 9 HR 3 26 RBI 15 43/19 K/BB 47/16 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings