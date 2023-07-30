Billy McKinney and his .433 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (116 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer on July 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney is batting .233 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

McKinney has gotten a hit in 19 of 33 games this year (57.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 15.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 33), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

McKinney has driven in a run in seven games this year (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 of 33 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 .296 AVG .139 .377 OBP .225 .648 SLG .167 8 XBH 1 5 HR 0 9 RBI 1 11/7 K/BB 14/3 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings