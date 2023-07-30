On Sunday, Harrison Bader (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Orioles.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .254 with seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks.

In 64.8% of his 54 games this season, Bader has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Bader has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .259 AVG .247 .296 OBP .267 .435 SLG .400 10 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 14 19/4 K/BB 14/2 6 SB 4

