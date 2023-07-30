Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- with a slugging percentage of .261 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on July 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and two walks) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)



Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .257 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 40 of 73 games this year (54.8%) Kiner-Falefa has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (15.1%).
  • He has homered in 6.8% of his games this year, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 16 games this year (21.9%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 23 games this year (31.5%), including multiple runs in four games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 34
.248 AVG .266
.291 OBP .352
.366 SLG .385
7 XBH 7
2 HR 3
11 RBI 17
13/5 K/BB 25/15
5 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.19).
  • The Orioles rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (120 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Orioles are sending Kremer (10-4) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 4.59 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.59 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.305 WHIP ranks 47th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
