Kyle Higashioka, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, July 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .229 with eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

In 49.1% of his 55 games this season, Higashioka has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (10.9%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.0% of his games this year, Higashioka has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3%.

He has scored in 14 of 55 games (25.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 27 .225 AVG .233 .264 OBP .264 .475 SLG .302 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 14 RBI 12 27/5 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings