Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Kyle Higashioka, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, July 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Orioles.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .229 with eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks.
- In 49.1% of his 55 games this season, Higashioka has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in six of them (10.9%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.0% of his games this year, Higashioka has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3%.
- He has scored in 14 of 55 games (25.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.225
|AVG
|.233
|.264
|OBP
|.264
|.475
|SLG
|.302
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|27/5
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.19 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Kremer (10-4) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.59 ERA in 115 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.59 ERA ranks 54th, 1.305 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.