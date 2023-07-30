Liberty vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 30
On Sunday, July 30, 2023, two of the league's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.1 points per game) and Nneka Ogwumike (sixth, 20.3) -- take the court when the New York Liberty (18-6) visit the Los Angeles Sparks (9-15) at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Liberty vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Liberty vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Liberty (-9)
|167
|-520
|+410
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-9.5)
|167.5
|-550
|+400
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-9.5)
|166.5
|-450
|+310
|Tipico
|Liberty (-9.5)
|166.5
|-475
|+340
Liberty vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Liberty have covered nine times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Sparks are 10-11-0 ATS this year.
- New York has an ATS record of 3-10 when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season.
- Los Angeles has covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- Liberty games have hit the over 15 out of 23 times this season.
- The Sparks and their opponents have combined to hit the over 11 out of 24 times this year.
