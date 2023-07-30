Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (18-6) will visit Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (9-15) at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, July 30. The opening tip is at 4:00 PM ET.

In New York's last game, it lost to Minnesota 88-83. The Liberty were led by Sabrina Ionescu, who finished with 31 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks, and Stewart, with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists. With Ogwumike (25 PTS, 9 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 50.0 FG%) contriburing the best performance on the team, Los Angeles won 81-68 against Indiana. Jordin Canada also added 21 points and seven assists to the effort.

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-550 to win)

Liberty (-550 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+400 to win)

Sparks (+400 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-9.5)

Liberty (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty sport a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 88.7 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank seventh with 82.7 points allowed per contest.

New York is allowing 34.2 rebounds per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but it has provided a lift by averaging 37.7 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Liberty have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are delivering 24.2 per game (best in WNBA).

New York ranks worst in the WNBA with 12.0 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it is committing 14.1 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

The Liberty have been shining when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking best in the WNBA in treys per game (10.8) and best in three-point percentage (37.7%).

New York ranks ninth in the WNBA by allowing 7.8 three-pointers per contest, but it is allowing a 36.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks third-worst in the league.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

In the 2023 campaign, the Liberty score 0.4 more points per home game on average than on the road (88.9 at home, 88.5 on the road), and are also conceding 1.8 more points per home game compared to road games (83.4 at home, 81.6 on the road).

When playing at home, New York averages 0.5 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (37.5 at home, 38.0 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 0.6 more boards in home games than in road games (34.4 at home, 33.8 on the road).

The Liberty average 24.4 assists per home game, 0.4 more than their average on the road in 2023 (24.0). The 2023 WNBA season has seen New York commit fewer turnovers at home (13.9 per game) than on the road (14.4). It has also forced fewer turnovers at home (11.9 per game) than on the road (12.3).

The Liberty make 0.7 more three-pointers when playing at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (10.4). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (37.9% in home games compared to 37.4% on the road).

New York gives up 0.2 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.9 per game) than on the road (7.7). But it allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (34.5% in home games compared to 38.3% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have been the moneyline favorite 22 total times this season. They've finished 17-5 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -550 or shorter, the Liberty have gone 8-3 (72.7%).

New York has nine wins in 23 games against the spread this year.

New York has an ATS record of 3-10 as 9.5-point favorites or greater.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Liberty have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

