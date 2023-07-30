The Baltimore Orioles (63-41) will lean on Adley Rutschman when they host Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (55-49) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, July 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Orioles (-135). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer - BAL (10-4, 4.59 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (2-4, 6.46 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won 33, or 70.2%, of the 47 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Orioles have gone 24-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

In the last 10 games, the Orioles have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 31 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (41.9%) in those games.

This year, the Yankees have won eight of 16 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Yankees had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 4th Win AL East +4000 - 4th

