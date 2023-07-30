The Baltimore Orioles (63-41) host the New York Yankees (55-49) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Orioles will call on Dean Kremer (10-4) versus the Yankees and Luis Severino (2-4).

Yankees vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (10-4, 4.59 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (2-4, 6.46 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino (2-4 with a 6.46 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 12th of the season.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.46, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .314 against him.

Severino heads into this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this season.

Severino will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 innings per outing.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Luis Severino vs. Orioles

The opposing Orioles offense has a collective .248 batting average, and is 17th in the league with 869 total hits and 11th in MLB action with 502 runs scored. They have the 10th-ranked slugging percentage (.417) and are 14th in all of MLB with 122 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Orioles this season, Severino has pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits while striking out three.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

The Orioles will hand the ball to Kremer (10-4) for his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.59 and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .262 in 21 games this season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 10 quality starts.

Kremer has started 21 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.59 ERA ranks 54th, 1.305 WHIP ranks 48th, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 43rd.

Dean Kremer vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 454 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .230 for the campaign with 144 home runs, sixth in the league.

The Yankees have gone 9-for-43 with two home runs and five RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

