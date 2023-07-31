Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Monday, Aaron Judge (.465 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 3-for-5 in his last game against the Orioles.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 38 walks while batting .298.
- Judge has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 51 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 31.4% of his games this season, and 9% of his trips to the dish.
- Judge has had at least one RBI in 45.1% of his games this year (23 of 51), with two or more RBI 13 times (25.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.238
|AVG
|.375
|.347
|OBP
|.495
|.505
|SLG
|.913
|11
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|12
|18
|RBI
|24
|39/18
|K/BB
|25/20
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.80 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow (4-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.36 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .212 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.