DJ LeMahieu and his .436 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (126 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays and Tyler Glasnow on July 31 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .234 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 59 of 89 games this season (66.3%), including 14 multi-hit games (15.7%).

He has hit a home run in 9.0% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has an RBI in 22 of 89 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .252 AVG .217 .339 OBP .281 .434 SLG .311 16 XBH 10 6 HR 2 19 RBI 9 40/19 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings