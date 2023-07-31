Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
After hitting .205 with three home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, Giancarlo Stanton and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Tyler Glasnow) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .202 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks.
- Stanton has gotten a hit in 31 of 55 games this year (56.4%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (18.2%).
- He has gone deep in 23.6% of his games in 2023 (13 of 55), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this year (38.2%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (16.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 38.2% of his games this year (21 of 55), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.188
|AVG
|.216
|.265
|OBP
|.292
|.386
|SLG
|.500
|8
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|8
|16
|RBI
|19
|27/10
|K/BB
|27/10
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Rays' 3.80 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.36, with 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.