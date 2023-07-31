The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.292 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .257 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 during his last games.
  • Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • He has homered in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in 16 games this year (21.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 31.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 35
.248 AVG .265
.291 OBP .349
.366 SLG .381
7 XBH 7
2 HR 3
11 RBI 17
13/5 K/BB 27/15
5 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Rays' 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his 12th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.36 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.36 ERA and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
