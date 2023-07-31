The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.292 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .257 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 20 walks.

Kiner-Falefa will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 during his last games.

Kiner-Falefa has reached base via a hit in 41 games this year (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has homered in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has had an RBI in 16 games this year (21.6%), including eight multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 31.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .248 AVG .265 .291 OBP .349 .366 SLG .381 7 XBH 7 2 HR 3 11 RBI 17 13/5 K/BB 27/15 5 SB 4

