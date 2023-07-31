The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .229 with eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Higashioka has gotten a hit in 28 of 56 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (14.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 56), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Higashioka has an RBI in 22 of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In 14 games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .225 AVG .233 .264 OBP .263 .475 SLG .300 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 14 RBI 12 27/5 K/BB 25/4 0 SB 0

