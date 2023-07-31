Monday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the Tampa Bay Rays (64-44) going head to head against the New York Yankees (55-50) at 7:05 PM ET (on July 31). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Rays, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (4-3) to the mound, while Domingo German (5-7) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, New York and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Yankees' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have won in 13, or 40.6%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has a mark of 8-6 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

New York scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (457 total, 4.4 per game).

The Yankees have the ninth-best ERA (3.91) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule