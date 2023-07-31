The Tampa Bay Rays (64-44) visit the New York Yankees (55-50) to start a three-game series at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch at 7:05 PM ET on Monday. The Rays are on the back of a series victory over the Astros, and the Yankees a series loss to the Orioles.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (4-3) against the Yankees and Domingo German (5-7).

Yankees vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (4-3, 3.36 ERA) vs German - NYY (5-7, 4.77 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German gets the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.77 ERA and 110 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed six innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Over 19 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.77 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .210 to opposing hitters.

German is trying to record his seventh quality start of the season.

German is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 outings this season.

Domingo Germán vs. Rays

He will face a Rays offense that ranks fourth in the league with 561 total runs scored while batting .255 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .445 slugging percentage (fifth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 155 home runs (fourth in the league).

German has thrown 10 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out eight against the Rays this season.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

The Rays will hand the ball to Glasnow (4-3) for his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw seven innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.36 and 12.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .212 in 11 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Glasnow has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

