Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Aaron Judge and his .512 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (92 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays and Zach Eflin on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is hitting .297 with 10 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks.
- In 63.5% of his 52 games this season, Judge has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (30.8%), leaving the park in 8.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 23 games this year (44.2%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (25.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 32 times this season (61.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (19.2%).
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.235
|AVG
|.375
|.360
|OBP
|.495
|.500
|SLG
|.913
|11
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|12
|18
|RBI
|24
|40/21
|K/BB
|25/20
|1
|SB
|2
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 115 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.64), third in WHIP (1.023), and 27th in K/9 (9).
