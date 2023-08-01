DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, DJ LeMahieu (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .231 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.
- In 59 of 90 games this year (65.6%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (15.6%).
- He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- LeMahieu has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this year (22 of 90), with more than one RBI six times (6.7%).
- He has scored in 30 games this season (33.3%), including multiple runs in four games.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.245
|AVG
|.217
|.332
|OBP
|.281
|.423
|SLG
|.311
|16
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|2
|19
|RBI
|9
|42/19
|K/BB
|40/15
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin (11-6) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.64 ERA in 116 1/3 innings pitched, with 116 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.64), third in WHIP (1.023), and 27th in K/9 (9).
