On Tuesday, Gleyber Torres (batting .175 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has 101 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .422, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season.

In 71.2% of his 104 games this season, Torres has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has an RBI in 28 of 104 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 45 times this season (43.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 46 .242 AVG .270 .319 OBP .319 .430 SLG .413 17 XBH 15 11 HR 5 26 RBI 18 33/24 K/BB 28/15 6 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings