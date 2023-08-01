Harrison Bader -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on August 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Zach Eflin

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is batting .256 with seven doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks.

In 64.3% of his games this year (36 of 56), Bader has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (19.6%) he recorded at least two.

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (12.5%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.9% of his games this year, Bader has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 41.1% of his games this year (23 of 56), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 24 .252 AVG .261 .288 OBP .277 .423 SLG .409 10 XBH 6 4 HR 3 18 RBI 15 20/4 K/BB 14/2 6 SB 4

