On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, two of the WNBA's top scorers -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.2 points per game) and Nneka Ogwumike (sixth, 19.9) -- square off when the New York Liberty (19-6) visit the Los Angeles Sparks (9-16) at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV and YES App.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Liberty vs. Sparks matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Liberty vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV and YES App

NBA TV and YES App Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Liberty vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Liberty have compiled a 9-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sparks have put together an 11-11-0 ATS record so far this season.

New York is 5-11 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

A total of 15 out of the Liberty's 24 games this season have gone over the point total.

In the Sparks' 25 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.