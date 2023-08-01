Carlos Rodon will look to shut down Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays when they take on his New York Yankees on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The Rays are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (-105). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Yankees and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Yankees' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those games.

New York has a record of 13-17 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving New York have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 47 of 105 chances this season.

The Yankees are 6-6-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-25 23-26 26-13 29-38 44-43 11-8

