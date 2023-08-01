When the Tampa Bay Rays (65-44) play the New York Yankees (55-51) at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, August 1 at 7:05 PM ET, Wander Franco will be seeking his 30th steal of the season (he's currently sitting at 29).

The Yankees are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rays (-115). The over/under for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (11-6, 3.64 ERA) vs Carlos Rodon - NYY (1-3, 5.75 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 87 times this season and won 57, or 65.5%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 57-30 (winning 65.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 3-4 record over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Yankees have come away with 13 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious 13 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-3.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+135) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (-208) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+250)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +3000 10th 4th

