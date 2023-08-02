Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.328) this season, fueled by 91 hits.
- Rizzo has gotten a hit in 65 of 99 games this year (65.7%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (19.2%).
- He has homered in 10 games this season (10.1%), homering in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 28 games this season (28.3%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (10.1%).
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year (36 of 99), with two or more runs eight times (8.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|43
|.288
|AVG
|.188
|.358
|OBP
|.291
|.462
|SLG
|.273
|18
|XBH
|8
|9
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|15
|45/19
|K/BB
|52/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, one per game).
- McClanahan makes the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season. He is 11-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 118 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.00), 22nd in WHIP (1.180), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.