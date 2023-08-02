The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .232 with 16 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 34 walks.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 60 of 91 games this year (65.9%), including 14 multi-hit games (15.4%).

He has gone deep in eight games this season (8.8%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

LeMahieu has had an RBI in 23 games this year (25.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (6.6%).

He has scored in 30 of 91 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .246 AVG .217 .330 OBP .281 .419 SLG .311 16 XBH 10 6 HR 2 20 RBI 9 43/19 K/BB 40/15 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings