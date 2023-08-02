Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harrison Bader and his .355 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays and Shane McClanahan on August 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rays.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .260 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs and six walks.
- Bader has reached base via a hit in 37 games this year (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (12.3%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 19 games this year (33.3%), Bader has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (19.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|24
|.259
|AVG
|.261
|.294
|OBP
|.277
|.438
|SLG
|.409
|11
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|15
|20/4
|K/BB
|14/2
|6
|SB
|4
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 115 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays are sending McClanahan (11-1) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 11-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (3.00), 22nd in WHIP (1.180), and 19th in K/9 (9.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.